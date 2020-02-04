A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Warm up the pipes, it’s open mic night at Mystic Cafe
Open mic will begin at 7 TONIGHT at Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Saxophone concert is tonight in Moscow
Patrick Jones and Vanessa Sielert will perform a University of Idaho faculty saxophone recital set for 7:30 TONIGHT at Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Jones is lecturer of saxophone and Sielert is director of the UI’s Lionel Hampton School of Music. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and senior citizens.
