Master gardeners to talk on bonsai today
The Asotin County Master Gardeners will offer a Brown Bag Series talk at NOON TODAY in Beachview Park in Clarkston, at the Lions gazebo. The topic this week is Bonsai. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch.
Ceremony to honor Moscow historian tonight
The Idaho Humanities Council will honor Mary Reed, former executive director of the Latah County Historical Society, at a ceremony TODAY at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute. Reed, of Pullman, recently won the council’s Outstanding Achievement in the Humanities award for her lifelong commitment to Idaho museums, support of local history and passion for the public humanities. Doors open at 6 P.M. The formal program begins at 7. Light refreshments will be served. Reed served 23 years as the director of the society. The institute is at 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow.
