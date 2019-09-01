A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Kamiah’s BBQ Days ends today
The 83rd annual Kamiah BBQ Days ends TODAY. Events include a chuck wagon breakfast from 6:30-10 A.M. at the rodeo grounds and a quilt show from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M.
Today is final day of Headquarters Reunion
The fifth annual Headquarters Reunion comes to an end TODAY and includes the following events: a pancake breakfast at 8 A.M. with huckleberry pancakes, bacon, eggs, hash browns, coffee and juice provided; an ATV Poker Ride at 10 A.M. with prizes; a barbecue dinner and covered-dish meal at 6 P.M., with hamburgers and hot dogs provided (attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share as well as their own beverages, dinnerware will be provided); and end with a bonfire (subject to fire ban).
