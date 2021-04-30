A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston’s Arbor Day celebration, dedication set for this afternoon
Lewiston Mayor Mike Collins issued a proclamation announcing that TODAY will be known and celebrated as Arbor Day in the city of Lewiston. This year’s celebration and tree planting will be dedicated to Bill Malcom, a member of the Urban Forestry and Normal Hill Cemetery Advisory Commission. The event will start at 2 P.M. at the Normal Hill Cemetery and Arboretum, near Seventh Street and 14th Avenue, on Douglas Fir Lane.
