Black History Month begins with performance at LCSC
A multi-media solo performance titled “Marching in Gucci: Memoirs of a Well-Dressed Black Aids Activist,” by Chad Goller-Sojourner, is set for 7 TONIGHT at the Silverthorne Theater on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College. The event is part of the college’s celebration of Black History Month. Admission is free.
Opening night for Lewiston Civic Theatre musical
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, is set to debut at 7:30 TONIGHT at the Lewiston High School auditorium. The cost is $19 for the regular price, $16 for seniors and veterans, $14 for students and $11 for children. The show will run through Feb. 22.
