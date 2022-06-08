A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Moscow author Robert Wrigley to give reading, do signing
BookPeople of Moscow will host award-winning poet Robert Wrigley at 7 Tonight at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre at 508 S. Main St. in Moscow. Wrigley, of Moscow, will read from his book, “The True Account of Myself as a Bird,” and copies will be available for purchase and signing. More information is available at bit.ly/3tixfD1.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.