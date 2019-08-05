A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Blues on tap at Riverport Brewing Company
The Kelly Woelfel Fellowship, featuring blues instrumentals, will take the stage at 5:30 TONIGHT at the Riverport Brewing Company, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. The duo features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
Game night set for Clarkston library
Family game night is from 6:30-7:45 TONIGHT at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to apearson@lmtribune.com.