A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Seussical’ takes to the stage at LHS
The Lewiston High School Drama club’s production of “Seussical, the Musical” continues at 7 TONIGHT at LHS, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, Lewiston. This fun, family-friendly Dr. Seuss story will run through Saturday. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for children, students and seniors and $2 for LHS students and staff.
Learn about the Camas Prairie Railroad
The University of Idaho special collections librarian Robert Perret and archives manager Amy Thompson will discuss their new book “Images of Rail: Camas Prairie Railroad” at 7 TONIGHT at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
