A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Reach for the sky tonight in Pullman
“Sentient,” a planetarium show by students from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, is set for 5 TONIGHT at the Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. The cost is $5, cash or check only, and free for ages 6 and younger.
Moscow church offers free meatless meal today
The group Food Not Bombs of the Palouse will host a free vegan/vegetarian community meal from 4-6 P.M. TODAY at the Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Those who are interested in helping to cook are welcome to stop by any time after 2 P.M. Attendees are asked to enter the church by using the door to the basement that is right off the parking lot.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.