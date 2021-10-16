A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Talk on historical watercraft set for Lewiston
A presentation titled “Watercraft of Western Exploration and Exploitations; 1790-1840s” will be presented by John Fisher at 1 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., and via Zoom. The talk highlights watercraft used by the Lewis and Clark Expedition and watercraft used during America’s steamboat, military and fur-trading eras. Library seating is limited to 50 people. Registering via Zoom does not reserve a seat at the library. Attendees are asked to call the museum at (208) 743-2535 to reserve a physical seat. A registration link is at bit.ly/2YRyeyl.
Silent auction, dinner to help Lewiston resident
A silent auction and dinner to benefit Bennie Tafoya, a Lewiston resident who is battling liver disease, is scheduled for 4:30-6:30 P.M. TODAY at CrossPoint Alliance Church in the Lewiston Orchards. Tafoya was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis in 2015 and is in need of a liver transplant. In September, he was accepted for the transplant list, but needs more than $800,000 for the surgery. The benefit dinner costs $10 per person; the church is at 1330 Powers Ave. There will also be music from Bodie Dominguez from 5-6:30 p.m., and bidding on silent auction items will close at 6 p.m., with winners announced at 6:30 p.m.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.