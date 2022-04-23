A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Spring craft fair set for Lewiston Eagles
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Spring Craft Fair set for 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Eagles, 1304 Main St. Lunch will be served of soup and sandwiches for $7. Proceeds go to the Eagles national charities.
Lewiston dog show continues at fairgrounds
The dog show that started Friday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds will continue TODAY, SUNDAY AND MONDAY. Show hours are 8 A.M. TO 6 P.M. each day. The show is open to the public and admission is free.
LCSC musical closes tonight
The final performance of Lewis-Clark State College’s spring musical,“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” is at 7:30 TONIGHT at the Silverthorne Theatre on the LCSC campus.
