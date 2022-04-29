A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC Arbor Day celebration honors retired professor
Lewis-Clark State College will honor 34 years of service from retired psychology professor Rhett Diessner with a commemorative tree planting at 10 A.M. TODAY. The planting, in celebration of Arbor Day, will take place near Meriwether Lewis Hall and the gazebo at the center of the LCSC campus in Lewiston. Those wishing for more information may contact Carrie Kyser at clkyser@lcsc.edu.
Short Film Festival at Moscow today
The 22nd annual KINO Short Film Festival will take place at 6:30 P.M. TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow. The show is free and will also be livestreamed at kinofilmfest.org. The program features 15 films from student and independent filmmakers in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, ranging in genre from drama and comedy to action and horror.
Tapestry Women’s Choir to perform at Moscow
The Tapestry Women’s Choir will perform “Rivers, Lakes and Seas, Songs of Water” at 7:30 TONIGHT at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. The show is free to attend.
