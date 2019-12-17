A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Miniatures show continues today
The annual Miniatures Show featuring more than 40 works by artists from this region is at the Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY. The show will run through Dec. 28.
LHS musicians take stage tonight
The Lewiston High School will perform at 7 TONIGHT at the Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. All instrumental and choral performance ensembles and small groups will be performing. There is no cost to attend.
