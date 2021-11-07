A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Dinner and raffle set for Ferdinand
Assumption Parish of Ferdinand will hold their annual dinner and raffle TODAY at the Ferdinand Parish Hall. A roast beef and ham dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 11 A.M. TO 4 P.M. Cost for adults is $12, Kindergarten through sixth grade is $6 and preschool and younger eat free. The raffle drawing will begin at 4 p.m. with more than 30 chances to win. Bingo will be played all day.
Repair Café set for Moscow
Community members are invited to bring their broken objects and a can-do spirit to the Moscow Public Library’s Repair Café is set for 1–4 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center located at 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteer experts will share their skills with visitors to repair books, clothing and textiles, jewelry, small household appliances, toys and other items. In addition, there will be a station for knife and scissor sharpening, with a two-item limit. There will also be a gluing station with a variety of glues. Light refreshments will be provided. There is no guarantee that items will be fully repaired — attendees bring items at their own risk. There is no cost to attend. For more information, contact Jackie Carter, Library Assistant II/Repair Café coordinator at (208) 882-3925.
