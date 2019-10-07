A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Enjoy live music tonight in Clarkston
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship will perform beginning at 5:30 P.M. TONIGHT at Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. The performance will feature Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
Got an itch to see ‘Fleabag’ live?
“Fleabag,” staged by National Theater Live, will begin at 6:30 TONIGHT at Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $12.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.