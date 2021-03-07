A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Art and architecture faculty to host virutal ‘walk through’ Monday
Faculty in the University of Idaho’s College of Art and Architecture will host a virtual “walk through” of artwork on display at the Prichard Art Gallery from 6:30-8 MONDAY NIGHT on Zoom at www.uidaho.zoom.us/j/84700819531#success. Faculty members will share images of some of the work on display in the College of Art and Architecture Faculty Exhibit, as well as a few highlights about what inspired the pieces. The event will conclude with an opportunity to ask questions of the exhibitors.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Prichard gallery is at 414 S. Main St., Moscow. The exhibit will remain on display until March 28.
