A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Student ‘Festival Fanfare’ registration is today
All ninth-12th grade band and orchestra members are invited to register for Bandfest and Stringfest to perform in the world premiere of “Festival Fanfare,” a musical composition written by University of Idaho professor Dan Bukvich that will be broadcast internationally in the spring. To participate, students need to register to attend the Zoom music festival from 9-10:30 A.M. TODAY. Faculty from Lionel Hampton School of Music will lead classes, share the “Festival Fanfare” music and give instructions for submitting videos to perform virtually in the world premiere. There is no cost to attend.