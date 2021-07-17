A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Elk City Wagon Road Days celebration starts today
The 30th annual Elk City Wagon Road celebration is set for TODAY and Sunday in Clearwater. Activities include a parade at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street, quilt show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and vendors, lunch, raffles, historical presentation, old time gospel hour and musical variety show Saturday. On Sunday, a breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., and at 8:15 a.m. a guided tour of the 53-mile wagon road begins in Clearwater. Raffle ticket drawings will be held at 10:30 a.m.
Foodstock & Vintage at the Station in Dayton
Foodstock & Vintage at the Station will be held from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY at Blue Mountain Station in Dayton. The event also includes face painting, rock painting and making tie-dye shirts. Food includes the full menu at the Co-op Market and cold drinks at Mama Monacelli’s, both at Blue Mountain Station, as well as food trucks offering burgers, hot dogs and barbecue. Wine, mead and premium liqueur tasting will also be available. Admission is free to the family-friendly event.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.