A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
WSU School of Music show is today
“A … My Name is Still Alice,” staged by the Washington State University School of Music is set for 2 P.M. TODAY at Bryan Hall, Pullman. The show explores contemporary women and will include gospel music, country western, rock and pop ballads. Tickets are $15 regular price and $10 for students and seniors. The show will also run Aug. 23-24.
Enjoy a Sunday sundae in Moscow
The 44th annual Latah County Historical Society Ice Cream Social will be from 1-4 P.M. TODAY at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to apearson@lmtribune.com.