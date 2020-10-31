A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Tubaween online concert is today
Tubaween, an online concert, is set for 4-5 P.M. TODAY, presented by the University of Idaho tuba and euphonium studio. To register to watch, go to www.bit.ly/tubaween.
Radio drama set for tonight
“Dracula” by Orson Welles, a radio drama performed by the Pullman Civic Theatre and Inland Northwest Broadcasting, is set for 7 TONIGHT on KRAO-FM (102.5), KCLX-AM (1450), KRPL-AM (1400) and KVTY-FM (105.1).
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.