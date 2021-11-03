A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC professor to discuss his process in virtual presentation
Ray Esparsen, featured artist of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s Artwalk, will discuss his art career and the inspiration for his work virtually from 5-6 P.M. TODAY. The Center for Arts & History will present a public program in conjunction with the exhibit “Ray Esparsen: Emulation.” To attend, register at tinyurl.com/anv6c98c. A Zoom link will be sent to registrants via email ahead of the event.
Virtual YWCA Inspiring Women Event is tonight
The YWCA Inspiring Women Event is set for 7 TONIGHT virtually featuring Stacia Morfin, CEO of Nez Perce Tourism, and owner of Traditions boutique. Morfin will share her story about domestic violence, the journey to healing and how she continues to succeed today. Tickets are $30 and proceeds support the YWCA Lewiston-Clarkston. Tickets can be purchased at ywcaidaho.org/store.
