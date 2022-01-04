A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Free showing of ‘Casablanca’ honors ‘Milburn Day’
MOSCOW — The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will honor the legacy of founder Milburn Kenworthy with a free screening of the classic film “Casablanca” (PG, 1942) at 7 TONIGHT. Executive Director Colin Mannex will open the event with a brief history of the performing arts center, and there will be time for patrons to share their own memorable experiences. Free popcorn will be available, courtesy of Kimberly Kenworthy Manaut, Debra Kenworthy and Milburn Brian Kenworthy. Admission is free.
Last week to see Winter Spirit Lights
The annual Winter Spirit Lights are on display from now through Friday at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. The lights will be on from 4:30-10 P.M. TODAY. The lights are turned on from 4:30-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 4:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Sundays; and the lights are also on from 5-7 a.m. every day. Additionally, a fireplace at the park is available from 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. More information about the lights can be found on the Winter Spirit website at winterspirit.com, and the Winter Spirit Facebook page at facebook.com/WinterSpiritIdaho. Volunteers are needed to help take down the lights from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers will continue to be needed at the park each Saturday in January (or until the job is finished).
