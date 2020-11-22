A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Pop the cork on virtual Champagne
A virtual Champagne Benefit is set for 4 P.M. TODAY. Festival Dance & Performing Arts will film from the 1912 center and provide performances by local talent, sneak peeks of professional companies scheduled to come to the area in 2021, raffle prize drawings and a toast to the organization’s longevity. The final toast can be made with Champagne or sparkling cider delivered directly to donor’s doors in “Gala to Go” bags. Benefit attendees will also have the opportunity to get acquainted with Festival Dance’s new dance director, Colleen Bialas, and reacquainted with Simone Wulforst who began studying dance at the Festival Dance Academy at age 4 and is now a professionally trained ballerina.
Fifteen Moscow and Pullman businesses have donated gifts and gift cards for raffle baskets and “Gala to Go” gift bags which will be door dropped before the virtual event with locally sourced products including split bottles, chocolates, cheese and nuts. A list of participating businesses are listed on Festival Dance’s website and Facebook page. Donors of $100 and more may participate in the “Gala to Go” gift bag door-drop, and for every $50 donation, a donor’s name will be added to the raffle prize drawings. Participants need not be watching to win. To attend the benefit visit the Festival Dance Website at www.festivaldance.org. For additional information visit the website or email staff at dance@festivaldance.org. Messages may also be left at (208) 883-3267.
