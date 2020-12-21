A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Virtual performance set for Troy Community Theatre
The Troy Community Theatre will present a virtual performance of “The Nick of Time Christmas Show” at 7 TONIGHT and Tuesday. The show is being presented free of charge in an online viewing format accessible through the Troy Community Theatre website at www.troycommunitytheatre.weebly.com. The family-friendly show is being presented as part of the Troy Community Theatre Apprentice Program, and is acted and directed exclusively by Troy area high schoolers.
‘Christmas Star’ visible tonight
The “Christmas Star” will be visible for the first time in nearly 800 years on this winter solstice as two of the largest planets in the solar system come together in “a great conjunction,” according to NASA. “What has become known popularly as the ‘Christmas Star’ is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky ... as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating (tonight),” according to the NASA website. Stargazers who look toward the southwest portion of the sky starting about 45 minutes after sunset TONIGHT should be able to view the phenomenon.
