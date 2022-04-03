A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Cruise the World at UI today
University of Idaho international students, faculty and staff will showcase the culture, food and music of about 20 countries during the 24th Cruise the World, 11 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY, in the International Ballroom and Vandal Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center in Moscow. Cultural performances will be given at least once an hour, with students performing traditional dances and songs as well as demonstrating other activities from their home counties. The event is hosted by the International Programs Office. Admission is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase. More information and updates are available at bit.ly/3u13rvJ or on the Cruise the World 2022 Facebook page.
‘Murder on the Orient Express’ performances continue
The Lewiston Civic Theatre’s performances of Agatha Christies’ “Murder on the Orient Express,” directed by Amanda Marzo, continues at 2 P.M. TODAY at Normal Hill Campus (the old Lewiston High School), 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. Performances will also take place at 7 p.m. April 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. April 10. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/veterans, students and children. The play is rated PG-13.
Whitman County Library System starts fundraiser Monday
The Whitman County Rural Library System will hold its 15th annual Penny Drive beginning MONDAY THROUGH APRIL 30. Each of the 14 library branch locations collects money to fund programs or projects. For open hours and upcoming events, call (509) 397-4366, follow on Facebook, or visit the library’s Events Calendar at whitcolib.org.
