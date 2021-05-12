A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
WSU art museum, Pullman hospital collaborate on project
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University and Pullman Regional Hospital are teaming up to present programs on art, health and healing. Broadly organized under the theme “Art & Healing,” the exhibitions and other events were chosen to address how the arts keep people healthy, assist in the healing process and inspire medical professionals and caregivers, along with those in need of help. Curator-led tours of selected works are scheduled for 3 P.M. TODAY and Friday at the museum. People are asked to register in advance for tours by visiting the Hospital Week Celebration website at bit.ly/ArtandHealing. More information about the programs is available online at bit.ly/3y27bwR.
Native plant sale begins today
The 10th annual Native Plant Sale, sponsored by the White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society, beings TODAY and runs through Saturday. Customers order online, pay by credit card and then pick up curbside the next day between 3 AND 7 P.M. from the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute at 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. The sale features native plants from the Palouse Prairie and adjacent woodlands and forests, with a mix of perennial forbs, grasses, annuals, shrubs and a few trees. For details and to window shop in advance of the sale opening, go to www.whitepineinps.org.
