A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Adviser to the UN to speak at UI tonight
“Science Diplomacy” is the title of a presentation by Bill Colglazier set for 4-5 TONIGHT at the International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Colglazier is adviser to the United Nations.
Play cribbage tonight
The All Valley Cribbage will start its fall/winter play at 7 TONIGHT. All level of players welcome and can come early to learn how to play. Doors open at 6 P.M. at 1104 Warner Ave., Veterans of Foreign Wars post 10043 building across form Ziggy’s where the group has been playing for more than 35 years. Snacks and coffee will be available.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.