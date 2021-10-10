A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Discussion on Native American boarding schools set for Monday
A presentation by Washington State University Spokane Native American Health Sciences Director Robbie Paul, “Historical Trauma and the Native American Boarding School Experience,” is set for 5 P.M. MONDAY on the Universtiy of Idaho’s Theophilus Tower Lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. A “Remembering the Children” vigil will follow at 6:15 p.m. The event is organized by the UI’s Native American Student Center. Paul, herself of Nez Perce descent, focused her doctoral research on Nez Perce tribal leaders.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.