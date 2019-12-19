A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Ugly Christmas Sweater Trivia Night on tap in Lewiston
The Ugly Christmas Sweater Trivia Night is scheduled for 6 TONIGHT at Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Teams can be one to eight people, and each person who wears an ugly Christmas sweater gets an extra point. Prizes will be given to the winning teams.
Guitarist to perform at Moscow venue
Diego, a guitarist specializing in Brazilian bossa nova, will perform at 7 TONIGHT at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. There is no cost.
