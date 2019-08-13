A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Plant clinic still alive for another month
The weekly plant clinic at the University of Idaho Nez Perce County Extension Office enters its stretch run this morning. The program, staffed by master gardeners, offers advice and troubleshooting for issues including weeds, turf, trees, gardens and insects. MGs are on hand from 8:30-11:30 A.M. Tuesday mornings at the office, 1238 Idaho St., Lewiston. It helps to bring photos and plant samples. Clinic will be held today, Aug. 20, Aug. 27 and Sept. 10.
Candidate information session for Lewiston City Council is tonight
An information session for Lewiston residents interested in running for the Lewiston City Council is set for 6-7 TONIGHT at the Lewis-Clark State College Library TCC Classroom. For additional information, contact Maxine Miller, League of Women Voters, at (208) 743-8930 or the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce at (509) 758-7712.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to apearson@lmtribune.com.