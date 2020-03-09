A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Drag Bingo at Moscow
Card sales begin at 6:30 TONIGHT for Drag Bingo: Broadway Edition at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. There will be drag performances and prizes. There is a minimum $5 of play requirement to attend. Proceeds benefit Moscow’s Inland Oasis.
A chance to hear Angel’s violin
Timothy Angel’s guest violin recital is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at Room 101, Kimbrough Music Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Angel is assistant professor of violin and viola at the University of Texas at Arlington.
