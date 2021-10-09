A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Cider pressing today in Troy
The Latah Farmers Market invites members of the community to its first annual Free Community Cider Pressing from 9 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Troy City Park. Participants are encouraged to bring their own apples to the park, and Latah Farmers Market volunteers will press them into cider for free. To ensure as many people can be served possible, each participant is limited to 50 pounds of apples. Cider pressing services are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants should plan to bring jars or containers to take their apple cider home in. Containers will also be available for purchase. Apples will be available for sale from select vendors, as long as supplies last, and the Latah Farmers Market welcomes additional Latah County vendors who wish to sell apples at this market. Information about being a vendor and vendor applications are available on the website at latahfarmersmarket.com/vendors. While cider is being pressed, participants will enjoy live music and entertainment provided by Beargrass, and hot food, drinks, coffee and baked goods will be available for sale throughout the event as well. The final Latah Farmers Market of the 2021 season will take place Oct. 16.
‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ performance set for Pullman
The Pullman Civic Theatre’s fall production of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” continues this weekend at 7:30 TONIGHT, as well as a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. The show will feature four Hydes and has been moved from London and the 1880s, to 1939 New York. Performances have been moved from the smaller Nye Street stage to Gladish’s Domey Auditorium to allow audiences to be larger and maintain social distancing. The show has been entirely scored by Moscow composer Daniel Joseph White. The Gladish Community & Cultural Center is at 115 NW State St., Pullman. Tickets are available at pullmancivictheatre.org or can be purchased at the box office one hour before each performance.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.