A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Asotin County fair continues today
The Asotin County Fair’s western games are from 9 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY. From Asotin, follow the signs to Anatone on Highway 129. The fairgrounds can be seen on the right, turn right and the parking lot is on the right. There is no cost to attend and masks are required.
37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races wrap things up today
The 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races ends TODAY. The races start at 9 A.M. at Island Bar. More information is at bit.ly/3sth6rc.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.