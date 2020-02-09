A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Oscar party set for Moscow’s Kenworthy
An Oscar party is set for 4 P.M. TODAY at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will be shown. There is no cost to attend, and food and drink will be available for purchase.
Exhibit’s reception is today in Pomeroy
A reception for the exhibit “Fabulous Fabrics” is set for 5-6 TONIGHT at Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Corky Slaybaugh of Pomeroy is the featured artist. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and runs through Feb. 26.
