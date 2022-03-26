A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Kids’ Science and Engineering Day set for today at Pullman
The 13th annual Kids’ Science and Engineering Day is scheduled for 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Smith Center for Undergraduate Education on the WSU campus in Pullman. The STEM-based activities are for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Tickets are $5 per child or $10 per family (with two or more children) when purchased ahead of time at bit.ly/3NbMlCS. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $10 per child or $15 per family.
Asotin Lions Club to light cross on hill tonight
The cross on the Lewiston Hill will be lit at 7:30 TONIGHT. There will also be a fundraising event from 4-9 TONIGHT to coincide with the lighting at Riverport Brewery, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. The Asotin Lions Club, which maintains the Easter cross and Christmas star featured on the hill, will accept diapers and financial donations for its diaper drive. The cross will remain lit until a few weeks after Easter.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to apearson@lmtribune.com.