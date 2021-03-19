A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Native American Awareness Week raffle set for LCSC today
Lewis-Clark State College will host a closing and a scholarship raffle from 1-2 P.M. TODAY at the kiosk in the middle of Lewis-Clarks State College’s campus. All campus safety protocols will be followed, including the requirement of face coverings. Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance at the Pi’amkinwaas, located at 1112 Seventh St., or at the Native American, Minority & Veterans’ Services office in Reid Centennial Hall Room 112 on the LCSC campus.
Final Knights of Columbus Fish Fry tonight at All Saints Church
The Lewiston Knights of Columbus will serve its final weekly fried fish meal from 5:45-7:15 TONIGHT at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Cost is by donation, seating is limited because of COVID-19 protocols and takeout orders will also be available. More information is available at facebook.com/KofC1024.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.