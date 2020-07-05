A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
It’s Week 2 of the Tribune’s SnapShoot contest
Entries in Week 2 of the Tribune’s SnapShoot contest can be submitted starting TODAY. Photo prints labeled with the photographer’s name, hometown and phone number can be dropped off at the 21st Street Chevron DynaMart or Chevron DynaMart on Thain Road, or at Arby’s and Taco Time locations in Lewiston, Clarkston or Moscow. They can also be mailed to the Lewiston Tribune at 505 Capital St., Lewiston. There will be four weeks of the contest.
