Corks for a Cause, LC Crew fundraiser supports local teens
Corks for a Cause will host a fundraiser with LC Crew at Lindsay Creek Vineyards from 6-9 TONIGHT. A percentage of beer and wine sales will benefit the foundation to help provide shoes for students in need in area school districts. There will be games and raffles, and live music performed by Shania Rales. Visit fb.me/e/1Dlkw2MYX for more information.
UI Symphony Orchestra holds concert tonight
The University of Idaho Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert at 7:30 TONIGHT in the University Administration Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door and are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. The concert will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/LHSOM.
