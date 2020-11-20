A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC English class to hold virtual Moby Dick reading marathon
Students enrolled in the English 470 class at Lewis-Clark State College are putting together the third annual Moby Dick reading marathon, which this year will be a virtual event. The class sought out both campus and community members to submit a video or audio recording of themselves reading a chapter from the novel. The class edited and combined the 135 chapter recordings for one presentation, which will be posted on the LCSC Humanities Division YouTube channel at bit.ly/2UGQDrE and available for public viewing starting TODAY. There is no cost to view the presentation. For more information on the event, contact Marlowe Daly-Galeano at hmdalygaleano@lcsc.edu.
