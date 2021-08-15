A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LHS soccer fundraiser is today at Orchards Les Schwab tire center
A Lewiston High School girls soccer team fundraiser car wash is set for 10 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at Les Schwab on Thain in Lewiston. The car wash will be by donation.
Backpacks for children to be distributed Monday
The LC Valley Kiwanis, an organization primarily focused on helping children, will distribute backpacks for school-aged children from 5-7 P.M. MONDAY in the Staples parking lot while supplies last. More than 300 backpacks with basic school supplies will be given away; those stopping by are asked to follow the traffic cones.
