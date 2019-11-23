A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston church offers free meal today
A free community spaghetti feed is scheduled for 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at Orchards Nazarene Church, 347 Thain Road, Lewiston. The church normally offers a lunch the fourth Saturday of the month, but will not have one in December.
Winter Spirit lights up today in Lewiston
The annual Winter Spirit lighting ceremony is set for 4:15 P.M. TODAY at Locomotive Park, 2102 Main St., Lewiston.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.