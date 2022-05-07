A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Clarkston Community Garden holds plant sale
The Clarkston Community Garden will hold a plant sale from 8 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the garden, 1440 Fair Street.
Friends of Elk City Wagon Road meeting today
The Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road will meet at 11 P.M. TODAY at the Clearwater Grange Hall. A potluck will follow, and the Wagon Road Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lewiston Ladies Day Out today
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston will host a Ladies Day Out from NOON TO 4 P.M. TODAY, featuring vendors, shopping specials and lunch deals. For every $25 spent between noon and 4 p.m., shoppers will receive one ticket for a chance to win a gift basket featuring local goods.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.