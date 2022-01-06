A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Final day to view Nativity set exhibition
Nez Perce County Historical Society and Dennis Ohrtman present a “Nativity Set Exhibition” ending TODAY. There will be more than 200 nativity sets from Ohrtman’s personal collection. Tickets can be purchased at the museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston or by calling the museum at (208) 743-2535. For additional information, email npcmuseum@gmail.com or visit nezpercecountymuseum.com/nativityexhibit. Members of the society receive free admission to this event. Individual tickets are $5, family of four is $15, and group rate of 10 or more people is $40. Each ticket is redeemable three times.
