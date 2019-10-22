A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Free Medicare advice begins in Clarkston
The weekly Statewide Health Insurance Benefit Advisers free drop-in clinic for Medicare open enrollment begins TODAY and will run through Dec. 3. Free advice from SHIBA volunteers will be offered from 9 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at Aging & Long Term Care, 744 Fifth St., Suite E. Clarkston. Those seeking advice should bring a list of medications and Medicare card.
Free speech/hate speech is topic of Moscow talk
Free speech/hate speech is the topic of a social justice forum set for 7 TONIGHT in the city council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Katie Blevins, assistant professor of media law at the University of Idaho’s School of Journalism and Mass Media, will lead the discussion.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.