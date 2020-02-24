A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Talk covers how to digitize photo collections
“Digital History: Can I Get a Scan of That?,” a presentation by Zachary Wnek, is set for 1 P.M. TODAY at the Welcome Center, 518 Main St., Kamiah. Wnek is curator of the Latah County Historical Society and Museum in Moscow.
Soup and pie fundraiser will benefit humane society
Soup & Pie 2020, a fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of the Palouse, is set for 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The cost is $10. Tickets can be purchased online at www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/soup-pie.
