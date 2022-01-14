A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Live music set for tonight
Songwriter Mark Holt will perform at 6 TONIGHT at Vista House at Point A, 22806 Old Spiral Highway, Genesee. There will be live music with a view.
Evangelist to share message tonight
Evangelist Nick Hasselstrom will give a message on standing your ground and faith at 6:30 P.M. TONIGHT at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. An offering will be taken for the Union Gospel Mission in Lewiston.
