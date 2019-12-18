A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Jingle and Mingle’ with live music in Colfax tonight
“Jingle and Mingle” is set for 5-8 TONIGHT at the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. There will be refreshments and live music by John Elwood.
Steven Branting presentation set tonight in Lewiston
“Views from ‘Old Corner,’ ” a presentation by Steven Branting, of Lewiston, will begin at 7 TONIGHT at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. This will be the first in the Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series.
