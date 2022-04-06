A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Online day of giving supports friends of the Asotin County Library
The Friends of the Asotin County Library is raising funds TODAY through a Library Giving Day campaign. Participants can donate online today at asotincountylibrary.org, in-person at the both library branches, or over the phone at (509) 758-5454.
'Diversity and Inclusion in the Community' talk set for today
“Diversity and Inclusion in the Community” is the topic of a League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum at NOON TODAY. The presentation will be held via Zoom; login information can be found on the LWV website at lwvmoscow.org.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.