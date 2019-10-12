A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Run to benefit Lewiston woman today in Clarkston
Erika Pepper, who received a double lung transplant in May, will be the beneficiary of the Run for Erika’s New Lungs at 10 A.M. TODAY at Granite Lake Park, 845 Court Way, Clarkston. The cost to enter the 6.5K walk/race is $30, and participants can register at raceentry.com/races/bridges-to-brews/2019/register.
Quaff a cold one at OctoBREWfest in Lewiston today
OctoBREWfest 2019 is scheduled for 2-6 P.M. TODAY outdoors at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. There will be 20 craft beers, domestic beers, wine and food. The cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the gate, and those who attend must be 21. Tickets are available at Rosauers in Lewiston and Riverport Brewing in Clarkston.
