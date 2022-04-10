A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Murder on the Orient Express’ performance set for Lewiston
The Lewiston Civic Theatre’s final performance of Agatha Christies’ “Murder on the Orient Express,” directed by Amanda Marzo, is at 2 P.M. TODAY at Normal Hill Campus (the former Lewiston High School), 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors/veterans, students and children. The play is rated PG-13.
Hiking discussion set for Monday
Celebrate National Parks week with a laid-back hiking discussion at 5:30 P.M. MONDAY at the Garfield Library. There will be insight on how to keep yourself safe while hiking, what to bring in your pack, and the best fuel for keeping your energy up while out on the trail. Two experienced hikers, Rodo Arebalo and Nicole Humphreys will share their recent hiking scare, how they handled the situation and what they will do next time they have an emergency. They will also be sharing their favorite local hiking spots around the Palouse. For additional information, contact Garfield Librarian Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490 or follow the Garfield Library on Facebook. The Garfield Library is open Mondays from 1-6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
